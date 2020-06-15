All apartments in Columbus
1497 Sarin Street
1497 Sarin Street

1497 Sarin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1497 Sarin Street, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This four bedroom with all NEW flooring in The Village of Polaris Park is available today! This free standing condo is 1888 sq ft. You would love the spacious great room with a gas fire place that leads to the eat in kitchen. First floor laundry equipped with a washer and dryer and a bonus room located on the first floor. A two car garage offers additional storage space for this home. The huge master suite features beautiful vaulted ceilings a large walk in closet and attached full bath. Along with the master on the second floor, you will find the other 3 bedrooms very spacious and second full bathroom.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 Sarin Street have any available units?
1497 Sarin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1497 Sarin Street have?
Some of 1497 Sarin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 Sarin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1497 Sarin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 Sarin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1497 Sarin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1497 Sarin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1497 Sarin Street offers parking.
Does 1497 Sarin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1497 Sarin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 Sarin Street have a pool?
No, 1497 Sarin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1497 Sarin Street have accessible units?
No, 1497 Sarin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 Sarin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1497 Sarin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
