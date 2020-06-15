1497 Sarin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This four bedroom with all NEW flooring in The Village of Polaris Park is available today! This free standing condo is 1888 sq ft. You would love the spacious great room with a gas fire place that leads to the eat in kitchen. First floor laundry equipped with a washer and dryer and a bonus room located on the first floor. A two car garage offers additional storage space for this home. The huge master suite features beautiful vaulted ceilings a large walk in closet and attached full bath. Along with the master on the second floor, you will find the other 3 bedrooms very spacious and second full bathroom.

Contact us to schedule a showing.