Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

1495 Bolenhill Avenue

1495 Bolen Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Bolen Hill Avenue, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have any available units?
1495 Bolenhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1495 Bolenhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Bolenhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Bolenhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1495 Bolenhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1495 Bolenhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

