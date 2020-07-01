Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 149 Latta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
149 Latta Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
149 Latta Avenue
149 Latta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
149 Latta Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated home in Olde Towne East! Open kitchen/living room. 2 bedrooms with plenty of storage. Off street parking and private, fenced in backyard. Pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Latta Avenue have any available units?
149 Latta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 149 Latta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 Latta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Latta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Latta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 149 Latta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 Latta Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 Latta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Latta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Latta Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 Latta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 Latta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 Latta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Latta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Latta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Latta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Latta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing