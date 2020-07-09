Rent Calculator
149 E 13th
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 4
149 E 13th
149 East Thirteenth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
149 East Thirteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
149 E 13th Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2614154)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 E 13th have any available units?
149 E 13th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 149 E 13th have?
Some of 149 E 13th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 149 E 13th currently offering any rent specials?
149 E 13th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E 13th pet-friendly?
No, 149 E 13th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 149 E 13th offer parking?
Yes, 149 E 13th offers parking.
Does 149 E 13th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E 13th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E 13th have a pool?
No, 149 E 13th does not have a pool.
Does 149 E 13th have accessible units?
No, 149 E 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E 13th have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 E 13th does not have units with dishwashers.
