Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
149 E 12TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

149 E 12TH

149 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

149 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
149 E 12TH Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4658928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E 12TH have any available units?
149 E 12TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 E 12TH have?
Some of 149 E 12TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 E 12TH currently offering any rent specials?
149 E 12TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E 12TH pet-friendly?
No, 149 E 12TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 149 E 12TH offer parking?
No, 149 E 12TH does not offer parking.
Does 149 E 12TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E 12TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E 12TH have a pool?
No, 149 E 12TH does not have a pool.
Does 149 E 12TH have accessible units?
No, 149 E 12TH does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E 12TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 E 12TH has units with dishwashers.

