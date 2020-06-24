1485 N 6th Street

Amenities

2 Story home available for rent in Weinland Park. Completely renovated. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new lighting throughout. Kitchen has new shaker cabinets with butcher block counters, new tile floor and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Dining room and family room on first floor. 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Bathroom updated with clawfoot tub/shower, new vanity and new tile floor. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook up. 2 car detached garage. Fenced yard and nice front porch. Close to Short North, Italian Village, Downtown and OSU Campus. 24 hour notice for showings