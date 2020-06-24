All apartments in Columbus
1485 N 6th Street
1485 N 6th Street

1485 North Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1485 North Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story home available for rent in Weinland Park. Completely renovated. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new lighting throughout. Kitchen has new shaker cabinets with butcher block counters, new tile floor and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Dining room and family room on first floor. 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Bathroom updated with clawfoot tub/shower, new vanity and new tile floor. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook up. 2 car detached garage. Fenced yard and nice front porch. Close to Short North, Italian Village, Downtown and OSU Campus. 24 hour notice for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 N 6th Street have any available units?
1485 N 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 N 6th Street have?
Some of 1485 N 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 N 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1485 N 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 N 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1485 N 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1485 N 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1485 N 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1485 N 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 N 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 N 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1485 N 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1485 N 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1485 N 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 N 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1485 N 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
