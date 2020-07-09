1484 King Ave A

Amenities

Unit A Available 06/01/20 Complex End Unit - Property Id: 71042



Great Location Between Grandview Ave & North Star

These One Bedroom Units Have All Hard-wood Floors

Large Living Rooms

Lots of Closet Space

Newly Installed Windows

~The Kitchens Include:

Gas Stove, Frost Free-Refrigerator, Disposals and Ceiling Fans

Each Building has Coin-Operated Laundry Facilities

Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One Resident Cars

~ Room Sizes

Rents Include Gas Heat, Water, and Trash & Extra Lockable Storage Bin in the Basement

An Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent $150 non refundable deposit

No Dogs are Allowed

Security Deposit is full month subjected to change

There is no central air 1 window a/c unit will be provided

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71042

