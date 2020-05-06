All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 6 2019 at 4:06 PM

148 S. Eureka

148 S Eureka Ave · No Longer Available
Location

148 S Eureka Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is 1,200 Sq Ft of Classic Hilltop Charm. Large Living Room with decorative Fireplace and Spacious Dining Room. Hardwood Floors throughout, Two Large Bedrooms and an Upstairs Bathroom. New Refrigerator and Gas Stove included. This Home has updated Electric (new wiring and panel), new Furnace, new Water Heater. New Kitchen Cabinets, new Kitchen Floors, and Countertop.

*We are currently working to return this property to the photographed condition. Clean up and painting are in progress!

To pre-qualify and schedule a showing, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 S. Eureka have any available units?
148 S. Eureka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 S. Eureka have?
Some of 148 S. Eureka's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 S. Eureka currently offering any rent specials?
148 S. Eureka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 S. Eureka pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 S. Eureka is pet friendly.
Does 148 S. Eureka offer parking?
No, 148 S. Eureka does not offer parking.
Does 148 S. Eureka have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 S. Eureka does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 S. Eureka have a pool?
No, 148 S. Eureka does not have a pool.
Does 148 S. Eureka have accessible units?
No, 148 S. Eureka does not have accessible units.
Does 148 S. Eureka have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 S. Eureka does not have units with dishwashers.
