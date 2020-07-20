All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:10 PM

148 Midland Avenue

148 Midland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

148 Midland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms, 1bath Town Home, Updates Galore...Call 614-361-3919!!

Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time Administration Fee $125.00
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $648, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $648, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Midland Avenue have any available units?
148 Midland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 148 Midland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
148 Midland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Midland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Midland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 148 Midland Avenue offer parking?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 148 Midland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Midland Avenue have a pool?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 148 Midland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Midland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Midland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Midland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
