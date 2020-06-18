1478 Indianola Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located close to OSU, Hospital, Law School, Downtown, Short North, Italian Village, In Weinland Park. Located directly across from park, 1 block east of High and South Campus Gateway. 2 beds, 2 baths, study room, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room. Full basement and finished attic. New central HVAC, gas heat. Hardwoods throughout main floor and upstairs hallway. Bedrooms and study carpeted. W/D hookup. Landlord will provide washer and dryer.

Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Privacy fenced rear yard, secured. Off street parking. Great home for professionals, OSU staff, medical Students, law students.