1478 Indianola Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

1478 Indianola Ave

1478 Us Route 23 · No Longer Available
Location

1478 Us Route 23, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located close to OSU, Hospital, Law School, Downtown, Short North, Italian Village, In Weinland Park. Located directly across from park, 1 block east of High and South Campus Gateway. 2 beds, 2 baths, study room, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room. Full basement and finished attic. New central HVAC, gas heat. Hardwoods throughout main floor and upstairs hallway. Bedrooms and study carpeted. W/D hookup. Landlord will provide washer and dryer.
Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Privacy fenced rear yard, secured. Off street parking. Great home for professionals, OSU staff, medical Students, law students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Indianola Ave have any available units?
1478 Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 Indianola Ave have?
Some of 1478 Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1478 Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1478 Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 1478 Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1478 Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 1478 Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 1478 Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Indianola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
