1475 East Mound Street - 7
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:40 PM
1475 East Mound Street - 7
1475 East Mound Street
No Longer Available
Location
1475 East Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
this is a 1 bedroom unit on the bus line in quite area ready now. And has fresh paint. Water included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have any available units?
1475 East Mound Street - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1475 East Mound Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 East Mound Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 East Mound Street - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 offer parking?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 East Mound Street - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 East Mound Street - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
