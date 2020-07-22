All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1473 Cleveland Ave

1473 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1473 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cozy home in milo-grogan - Property Id: 244150

New carpet, New paint and a bathroom remodel coming soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244150
Property Id 244150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5640958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
1473 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1473 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
