Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1473 Cleveland Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1473 Cleveland Ave
1473 Cleveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
1473 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cozy home in milo-grogan - Property Id: 244150
New carpet, New paint and a bathroom remodel coming soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244150
Property Id 244150
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5640958)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
1473 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1473 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 Cleveland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 Cleveland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
