Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Amazing rental just a 5-minute walk to Wexner Medical Center and Ohio State Campus. Located at 1465 Michigan Avenue. 4 or 5 bedroom with 2 FULL bathrooms. Attic bedroom has en suite bathroom and an additional full kitchen. Property has 4 off street parking spots. Hardwood floors and exposed brick! Unit has a washer dryer hook up with option to rent machines for $50/monthly. Available August 1st, 2020 for $3000.00/month. Don't miss your chance on this prime location.