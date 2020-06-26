All apartments in Columbus
1463 Fairgate Avenue

1463 Fairgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Fairgate Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have any available units?
1463 Fairgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1463 Fairgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Fairgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Fairgate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1463 Fairgate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 Fairgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 Fairgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
