Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
145 N. 6th St. Unit
145 N 6th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
145 N 6th St, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/448474e0f3 ----
Bike Rack
Exposed Brick
Pets Allowed
Refrigerator W/Ice Maker
Reserved Parking
Rooftop Access
Trash
Washer/Dryer
Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have any available units?
145 N. 6th St. Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have?
Some of 145 N. 6th St. Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 145 N. 6th St. Unit currently offering any rent specials?
145 N. 6th St. Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 N. 6th St. Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 N. 6th St. Unit is pet friendly.
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit offer parking?
Yes, 145 N. 6th St. Unit offers parking.
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 N. 6th St. Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have a pool?
No, 145 N. 6th St. Unit does not have a pool.
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have accessible units?
No, 145 N. 6th St. Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 145 N. 6th St. Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 N. 6th St. Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
