Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1445 East Broad Street

1445 East Broad Street · (614) 888-2787
Location

1445 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $869 · Avail. now

$869

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Royal York Apartments - Property Id: 308509

Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown. Royal York Apartments includes gas and water in the rent. This property has underground parking, intercom, onsite management, spacious apartments, and elevator access. When looking for an apartment, look no further than the Royal York Apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1445-east-broad-street-columbus-oh/308509
Property Id 308509

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 East Broad Street have any available units?
1445 East Broad Street has a unit available for $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 East Broad Street have?
Some of 1445 East Broad Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1445 East Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 1445 East Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1445 East Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 1445 East Broad Street offers parking.
Does 1445 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 East Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 East Broad Street have a pool?
No, 1445 East Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1445 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1445 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 East Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
