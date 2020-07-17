Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown. Royal York Apartments includes gas and water in the rent. This property has underground parking, intercom, onsite management, spacious apartments, and elevator access. When looking for an apartment, look no further than the Royal York Apartments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1445-east-broad-street-columbus-oh/308509

No Dogs Allowed



