1442 Hackworth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rented unit 6-17-20. Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Finished lower level family room with half bath, large laundry, and large unfinished storage. Also has SS appliances, central air, mini blinds, 2 car attached garage with opener, and a rear deck and back yard. Rents for 1400 per month, 1400 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.