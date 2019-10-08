All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

1442 Hackworth Street

1442 Hackworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rented unit 6-17-20. Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Finished lower level family room with half bath, large laundry, and large unfinished storage. Also has SS appliances, central air, mini blinds, 2 car attached garage with opener, and a rear deck and back yard. Rents for 1400 per month, 1400 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Hackworth Street have any available units?
1442 Hackworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Hackworth Street have?
Some of 1442 Hackworth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Hackworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Hackworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Hackworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Hackworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1442 Hackworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Hackworth Street does offer parking.
Does 1442 Hackworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Hackworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Hackworth Street have a pool?
No, 1442 Hackworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Hackworth Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 Hackworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Hackworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Hackworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
