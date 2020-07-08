1441 Cliff Court

This spacious home, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, has a great Master Closet.Sun deck, 1 car garage that you can access from your condo. Close to downtown and has pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking paths & more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
