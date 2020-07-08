All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

1441 Cliff Court

1441 Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Cliff Court, Columbus, OH 43204
Marble Cliff Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious home, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, has a great Master Closet.Sun deck, 1 car garage that you can access from your condo. Close to downtown and has pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking paths & more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Cliff Court have any available units?
1441 Cliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Cliff Court have?
Some of 1441 Cliff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Cliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Cliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Cliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Cliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1441 Cliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Cliff Court offers parking.
Does 1441 Cliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Cliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Cliff Court have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Cliff Court has a pool.
Does 1441 Cliff Court have accessible units?
No, 1441 Cliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Cliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Cliff Court has units with dishwashers.

