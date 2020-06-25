All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1439 Cranwood Dr

1439 Cranwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Cranwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 2 Car Garage. Renovated, Split Level North End Home..CALL 614-361-3919!! - Updated 3 Bedroom. 1 Bath, North End Split Level Home

Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Minimum Credit Score of 625!!

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4799784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Cranwood Dr have any available units?
1439 Cranwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Cranwood Dr have?
Some of 1439 Cranwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Cranwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Cranwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Cranwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Cranwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Cranwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Cranwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1439 Cranwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Cranwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Cranwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1439 Cranwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Cranwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1439 Cranwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Cranwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Cranwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
