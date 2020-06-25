1439 Cranwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 2 Car Garage. Renovated, Split Level North End Home..CALL 614-361-3919!! - Updated 3 Bedroom. 1 Bath, North End Split Level Home



Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Minimum Credit Score of 625!!



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



