1435 Pinestone Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:15 PM

1435 Pinestone Drive

1435 Pinestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Pinestone Drive, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have any available units?
1435 Pinestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1435 Pinestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Pinestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Pinestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Pinestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive offer parking?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Pinestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Pinestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

