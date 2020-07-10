Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1428 N Cleveland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1428 N Cleveland Ave
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1428 N Cleveland Ave
1428 Cleveland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1428 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom/1 bath next to point of pride! Easy Freeway access. LVT water resistant wood look floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, tile in kitchen and bath. HUGE YARD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have any available units?
1428 N Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1428 N Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1428 N Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 N Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 N Cleveland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 N Cleveland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing