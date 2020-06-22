1423 Aven Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Classic Ranch. Call 614-361-3919

Fridge/Stove, A/C Included, Basement



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details on ENTRY..

Photo of pet required.

Contact us to schedule a showing.