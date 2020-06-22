All apartments in Columbus
1423 Aven Drive

1423 Aven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Aven Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Classic Ranch. Call 614-361-3919
Fridge/Stove, A/C Included, Basement

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details on ENTRY..
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Aven Drive have any available units?
1423 Aven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Aven Drive have?
Some of 1423 Aven Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Aven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Aven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Aven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Aven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Aven Drive offer parking?
No, 1423 Aven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Aven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Aven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Aven Drive have a pool?
No, 1423 Aven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Aven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1423 Aven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Aven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Aven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
