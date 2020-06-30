1400 E Weber Rd Available 12/02/19 1400 E Weber Rd - NO PET--Single family 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Central air and carpet through out unit. No off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5224314)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 E Weber Rd have any available units?
1400 E Weber Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 E Weber Rd have?
Some of 1400 E Weber Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 E Weber Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E Weber Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.