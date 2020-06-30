All apartments in Columbus
1400 E Weber Rd

1400 Weber Road · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Weber Road, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
1400 E Weber Rd Available 12/02/19 1400 E Weber Rd - NO PET--Single family 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Central air and carpet through out unit. No off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 E Weber Rd have any available units?
1400 E Weber Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 E Weber Rd have?
Some of 1400 E Weber Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 E Weber Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E Weber Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E Weber Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1400 E Weber Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1400 E Weber Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1400 E Weber Rd offers parking.
Does 1400 E Weber Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 E Weber Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E Weber Rd have a pool?
No, 1400 E Weber Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1400 E Weber Rd have accessible units?
No, 1400 E Weber Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E Weber Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 E Weber Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

