w/d hookup parking air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

1400 E Weber Rd Available 12/02/19 1400 E Weber Rd - NO PET--Single family 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Central air and carpet through out unit. No off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224314)