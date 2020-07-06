14 West Hudson Ave Apt. 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

Welcome to Old North Columbus, just North of Ohio State University. This is where many restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment destinations are located. Convenient location for COTA transportation. Allowing quick, easy access to campus, downtown, and many other parts of the city. You will be very content this unique studio apartment. -- bedroom, 1 bath,

700 SqFt.



FEATURES

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- No



Section 8

- No



RENT

$650/month



If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($650 X 3= $1950 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's.



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE