14 West Hudson Ave Apt. 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

14 West Hudson Ave Apt. 1

14 West Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

14 West Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Welcome to Old North Columbus, just North of Ohio State University. This is where many restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment destinations are located. Convenient location for COTA transportation. Allowing quick, easy access to campus, downtown, and many other parts of the city. You will be very content this unique studio apartment. -- bedroom, 1 bath,
700 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- No

Section 8
- No

RENT
$650/month

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($650 X 3= $1950 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

