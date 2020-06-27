All apartments in Columbus
1381 Picard Road
Location

1381 Picard Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful rustic home has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms. There is a huge eat in kitchen, season room which has no heat or a.c, two living rooms, unfinished basement, fenced in yard and a 1 car detached garage!

Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Picard Road have any available units?
1381 Picard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1381 Picard Road currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Picard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Picard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Picard Road is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Picard Road offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Picard Road offers parking.
Does 1381 Picard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Picard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Picard Road have a pool?
No, 1381 Picard Road does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Picard Road have accessible units?
No, 1381 Picard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Picard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Picard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Picard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 Picard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
