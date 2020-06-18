1379 Highland Street, Columbus, OH 43201 Dennison Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
1379 Highland St Available 07/16/20 OSU southwest campus 4 bed 2 bath - 3-4 bed 2 bath duplex. Air conditioning. Washer and dryer, dishwasher. Call or text for showings or FaceTime walk through. Available 7/17/2020
(RLNE5302809)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
