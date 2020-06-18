All apartments in Columbus
1379 Highland St
1379 Highland St

1379 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1379 Highland Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
1379 Highland St Available 07/16/20 OSU southwest campus 4 bed 2 bath - 3-4 bed 2 bath duplex. Air conditioning. Washer and dryer, dishwasher. Call or text for showings or FaceTime walk through. Available 7/17/2020

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1379 Highland St have any available units?
1379 Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1379 Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Highland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Highland St pet-friendly?
No, 1379 Highland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1379 Highland St offer parking?
No, 1379 Highland St does not offer parking.
Does 1379 Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1379 Highland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Highland St have a pool?
No, 1379 Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Highland St have accessible units?
No, 1379 Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1379 Highland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1379 Highland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1379 Highland St has units with air conditioning.
