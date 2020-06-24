137 East 4th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

This is your opportunity to live in the trendy Italian village. Located on the same block as Seventh Son Brewery and just a few minutes walk to High Street and all the Short North has to offer! This 900 sq ft, two bed and one bath apartment is available immediately. One bedroom is 11x14 and the other is 12x8. A small, fenced in side yard is included. Central heat and air. Trash is included. An unfinished basement is available to use for storage.

The fine print: Tenant pays water gas electric. Pet fee is $50 extra per month and is limited to one animal. 12 month lease only. No Section 8 available. $950 first month's rent and $950 deposit due at lease signing. All applicants will need to provide proof of income and will be subject to a $30 credit and background check.