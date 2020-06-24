All apartments in Columbus
137 East 4th Avenue

137 E 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

137 E 4th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is your opportunity to live in the trendy Italian village. Located on the same block as Seventh Son Brewery and just a few minutes walk to High Street and all the Short North has to offer! This 900 sq ft, two bed and one bath apartment is available immediately. One bedroom is 11x14 and the other is 12x8. A small, fenced in side yard is included. Central heat and air. Trash is included. An unfinished basement is available to use for storage.
The fine print: Tenant pays water gas electric. Pet fee is $50 extra per month and is limited to one animal. 12 month lease only. No Section 8 available. $950 first month's rent and $950 deposit due at lease signing. All applicants will need to provide proof of income and will be subject to a $30 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 East 4th Avenue have any available units?
137 East 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 137 East 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
137 East 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 East 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 East 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 137 East 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 East 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 137 East 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 137 East 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 East 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 East 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 East 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
