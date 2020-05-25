All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 136 E. Norwich.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
136 E. Norwich
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

136 E. Norwich

136 East Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

136 East Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Fall 2020 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 E. Norwich have any available units?
136 E. Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 136 E. Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
136 E. Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E. Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 136 E. Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 136 E. Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 136 E. Norwich offers parking.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E. Norwich have a pool?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have a pool.
Does 136 E. Norwich have accessible units?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing