Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
136 E. Norwich
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
136 E. Norwich
136 East Norwich Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
136 East Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Fall 2020 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2610953)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 E. Norwich have any available units?
136 E. Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 136 E. Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
136 E. Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E. Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 136 E. Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 136 E. Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 136 E. Norwich offers parking.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E. Norwich have a pool?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have a pool.
Does 136 E. Norwich have accessible units?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 E. Norwich have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 E. Norwich does not have units with air conditioning.
