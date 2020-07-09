1351 Royston Drive

Amenities

Coming Soon!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Single Family Home Located In West Columbus (Brookhollow Subdivision) This Property Offers A Single Floor Plan With An Unfinished Basement. Freshly Painted, New Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings, Decorative Fire Place, Fully Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage. Appliance Include: Fridge, Stove, Refrigerator. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.

