Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:40 PM

1351 Royston Drive

1351 Royston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Royston Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookhollow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Single Family Home Located In West Columbus (Brookhollow Subdivision) This Property Offers A Single Floor Plan With An Unfinished Basement. Freshly Painted, New Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings, Decorative Fire Place, Fully Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage. Appliance Include: Fridge, Stove, Refrigerator. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.
For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com
Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Royston Drive have any available units?
1351 Royston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Royston Drive have?
Some of 1351 Royston Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Royston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Royston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Royston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Royston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Royston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Royston Drive offers parking.
Does 1351 Royston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Royston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Royston Drive have a pool?
No, 1351 Royston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Royston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 Royston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Royston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Royston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

