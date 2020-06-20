All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1349 N. 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1349 N. 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1349 N. 6th Street

1349 North Sixth Street · (614) 505-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Weinland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1349 North Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 N. 6th Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Town Home In Weinland Park For Rent - Amazing three bedroom and one bathroom town home located in Weinland Park. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, central air, and basement with washer and dryer hook up. Also included is a patio and one off street parking space. Call today to schedule a private showing.614-505-5808

Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, and sewer. Water and sewer to be $70 per month and paid when rent is due.
We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 N. 6th Street have any available units?
1349 N. 6th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 N. 6th Street have?
Some of 1349 N. 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 N. 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1349 N. 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 N. 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1349 N. 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1349 N. 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1349 N. 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 1349 N. 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 N. 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 N. 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1349 N. 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1349 N. 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1349 N. 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 N. 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 N. 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1349 N. 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity