All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1344 Kariba Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1344 Kariba Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 Kariba Drive

1344 Kariba Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1344 Kariba Dr, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Kariba Drive have any available units?
1344 Kariba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1344 Kariba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Kariba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Kariba Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Kariba Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive offer parking?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive have a pool?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Kariba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Kariba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing