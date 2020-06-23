Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1342 West State Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1342 West State Street
1342 W State St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1342 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom town home with full basement
2 bedroom town home with full basement and 1 bath and washer and dryer hook up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 West State Street have any available units?
1342 West State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1342 West State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 West State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 West State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 West State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1342 West State Street offer parking?
No, 1342 West State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 West State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 West State Street have a pool?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 West State Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
