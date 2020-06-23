All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1342 West State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1342 West State Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1342 West State Street

1342 W State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1342 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom town home with full basement
2 bedroom town home with full basement and 1 bath and washer and dryer hook up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 West State Street have any available units?
1342 West State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1342 West State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 West State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 West State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 West State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1342 West State Street offer parking?
No, 1342 West State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 West State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 West State Street have a pool?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 West State Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 West State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 West State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing