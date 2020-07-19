All apartments in Columbus
1337 Minnesota Avenue

1337 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Minnesota Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
• Two bedroom one bathroom ranch style single-family home.
• Kitchen appliances included.
• Washer dryer hookups provided.
• Large back yard.
• Detached two-car garage.
• Minutes away from the highway.
• Convienitely located within walking distance of the COTA bus line.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Cats only. No dogs permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: Section 8 is allowed.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: None
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have any available units?
1337 Minnesota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have?
Some of 1337 Minnesota Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Minnesota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Minnesota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Minnesota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Minnesota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Minnesota Avenue offers parking.
Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Minnesota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have a pool?
No, 1337 Minnesota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1337 Minnesota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Minnesota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Minnesota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
