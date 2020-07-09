1323 Atcheson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

ABOUT

Just minutes from downtown and conveniently located with quick access to major highways! This completely remodeled half duplex is completely updated and ready for its first occupant. Each side comes complete with hardwood floors, basement with W/D hookups, access to a 2-car garage and screened-in front porch,



FEATURES

- Tub/Shower

- Front Porch

- 2-Car Garage (Additional info available)



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



Section 8

- No



RENT

$849/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($849 X 3= $2547 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.



