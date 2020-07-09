All apartments in Columbus
1323 Atcheson Street

1323 Atcheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Atcheson Street, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ABOUT
Just minutes from downtown and conveniently located with quick access to major highways! This completely remodeled half duplex is completely updated and ready for its first occupant. Each side comes complete with hardwood floors, basement with W/D hookups, access to a 2-car garage and screened-in front porch,

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Front Porch
- 2-Car Garage (Additional info available)

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

Section 8
- No

RENT
$849/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($849 X 3= $2547 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Atcheson Street have any available units?
1323 Atcheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Atcheson Street have?
Some of 1323 Atcheson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Atcheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Atcheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Atcheson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Atcheson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Atcheson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Atcheson Street offers parking.
Does 1323 Atcheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Atcheson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Atcheson Street have a pool?
No, 1323 Atcheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Atcheson Street have accessible units?
No, 1323 Atcheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Atcheson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Atcheson Street has units with dishwashers.

