Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom in a Top Down Duplex - Beautifully renovated two bedroom one bathroom apartment. Brand new stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Plenty of space and extra storage in the basement. This unit has central air and washer/dryer hookups. Two car garage available for an extra $50 per month. Tenant pays $50 a month for water. Close to German Village and Children's Hospital. Call today to schedule a showing at 614.505.5808!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4592094)