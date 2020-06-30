1317 Randan Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Great Bi Level home with large finished basement. Updated with laminate flooring and fresh paint, 2 bedrooms and hall bath one side, master bed with 2 closets and master bath on other side. Large living room open to kitchen with all appliances. Lower level family room has a 1/2 bath, laundry room, and walks out to rear fenced yard. Home also comes with 2 car attached garage, central a/c, mini blinds, ceiling fan. Rents for 1300 per month+1300 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

