1317 Randan Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:36 PM

1317 Randan Drive

1317 Randan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Randan Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Bi Level home with large finished basement. Updated with laminate flooring and fresh paint, 2 bedrooms and hall bath one side, master bed with 2 closets and master bath on other side. Large living room open to kitchen with all appliances. Lower level family room has a 1/2 bath, laundry room, and walks out to rear fenced yard. Home also comes with 2 car attached garage, central a/c, mini blinds, ceiling fan. Rents for 1300 per month+1300 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Randan Drive have any available units?
1317 Randan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Randan Drive have?
Some of 1317 Randan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Randan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Randan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Randan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Randan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1317 Randan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Randan Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Randan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Randan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Randan Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Randan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Randan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Randan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Randan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Randan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

