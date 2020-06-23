All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 Fair Ave 1/2

1316 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Fair Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Bright & full of light! Charming historic 2nd floor one bedroom, one bathroom home located in Franklin Park! This home boasts a lot of history, once being a blues lounge with a bar on the first floor and hangout on the second for traveling blues performers. Fully renovated, the home own has take meticulous steps to disassemble and rebuild kitchen cabinetry, source historically correct lighting, and many other modern touches all while keeping to the home's historic aesthetic. Kitchen includes stainless and black two tone appliances' a fridge, dishwasher, and electric range. Updated bathroom has new vanity & sink, tub/ shower combo, original mosaic tile, and beautiful wood mirror and vanity cabinet. Large living and formal dining spaces for entertaining. Home is a split double with first floor occupied. You get your own over/ under washer/ dryer in the basement provided by the landlord! Basement storage available as well. Plenty of parking in rear. Pets on case by case basis, under 25 lbs, must be vet checked and approved by owner. $250 down non- refundable pet fee, $25 per month. Tenant pays electric, water, gas. Easy to see & apply!

(RLNE4530244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

