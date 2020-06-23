1316 Fair Ave 1/2

Amenities

Wow! Bright & full of light! Charming historic 2nd floor one bedroom, one bathroom home located in Franklin Park! This home boasts a lot of history, once being a blues lounge with a bar on the first floor and hangout on the second for traveling blues performers. Fully renovated, the home own has take meticulous steps to disassemble and rebuild kitchen cabinetry, source historically correct lighting, and many other modern touches all while keeping to the home's historic aesthetic. Kitchen includes stainless and black two tone appliances' a fridge, dishwasher, and electric range. Updated bathroom has new vanity & sink, tub/ shower combo, original mosaic tile, and beautiful wood mirror and vanity cabinet. Large living and formal dining spaces for entertaining. Home is a split double with first floor occupied. You get your own over/ under washer/ dryer in the basement provided by the landlord! Basement storage available as well. Plenty of parking in rear. Pets on case by case basis, under 25 lbs, must be vet checked and approved by owner. $250 down non- refundable pet fee, $25 per month. Tenant pays electric, water, gas. Easy to see & apply!



