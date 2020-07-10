Sign Up
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1312 Weybridge Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:49 AM
1312 Weybridge Road
1312 Weybridge Road
No Longer Available
Columbus
Location
1312 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID17085
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1312 Weybridge Road have any available units?
1312 Weybridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1312 Weybridge Road have?
Some of 1312 Weybridge Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1312 Weybridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Weybridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Weybridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Weybridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1312 Weybridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Weybridge Road offers parking.
Does 1312 Weybridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Weybridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Weybridge Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Weybridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Weybridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Weybridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Weybridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Weybridge Road has units with dishwashers.
