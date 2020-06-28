1307 Evaline Dr

Amazing large deck and spacious 3-season sun room, with sliding doors surrounding the room on entire 3 walls. 2 car garage, brand new washer/dryer, new kitchen and bathroom floors, and upstairs carpet. Subject to background check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
