Columbus, OH
1307 E 19th Ave
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

1307 E 19th Ave

1307 E 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1307 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ROOMS FOR RENT
FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and
EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!

*Rooms pictured come unfurnished, furniture displayed in the picture to show spacing and utility.

Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!
 
This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are no more than 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for · a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.
 
WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.
 
ALL MALE CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!
EXAMPLE: SSI, Pension, Retirement, SSN or long term employment
 
(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)
APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS
AND EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
 
GET ON THE WAITING LIST
 
APPLY ONLINE AT:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1tb8xkfx8rTQ3m7khmWo-6JzeP8C5EmK_sfw06iSr_GY

OR
 
TEXT ONLY - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 E 19th Ave have any available units?
1307 E 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1307 E 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1307 E 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 E 19th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 E 19th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 E 19th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

