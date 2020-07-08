All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1305 Oakwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1305 Oakwood Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

1305 Oakwood Ave

1305 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1305 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 bath home with fenced yard and two car detached garage. New LVT wood look flooring throughout, new windows, nice kitchen with eat in area, 1/2 bath in basement, large front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1305 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1305 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Oakwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing