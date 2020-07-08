1305 Oakwood Ave

Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 bath home with fenced yard and two car detached garage. New LVT wood look flooring throughout, new windows, nice kitchen with eat in area, 1/2 bath in basement, large front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
