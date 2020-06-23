1304 Roberts Place

Amenities

3 bd Home - JUST REMODELED **995 - This 3 bedroom single family home is located on South end of Columbus near Lockbourne and Smith Rd. The home has been recently remodeled. It has brand new light and airy, grey carpet in the bedrooms. The original hardwood floors were just refinished throughout the hallway and living room, the shine reflects the light from the large windows that bring in the natural daylight! The windows are brand new as well, great for heating costs in this cold season! The home is accented by stylish grey paint and white trim which is not only stylish but cozy! FULL BASEMENT! Please reach out to Bailey for information on the home or to take a tour!



*614-949-3624*



*No Section 8

*No evictions in the past five years

**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**



