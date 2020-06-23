All apartments in Columbus
1304 Roberts Place

1304 Roberts Place
Location

1304 Roberts Place, Columbus, OH 43207
Innis Garden Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bd Home - JUST REMODELED **995 - This 3 bedroom single family home is located on South end of Columbus near Lockbourne and Smith Rd. The home has been recently remodeled. It has brand new light and airy, grey carpet in the bedrooms. The original hardwood floors were just refinished throughout the hallway and living room, the shine reflects the light from the large windows that bring in the natural daylight! The windows are brand new as well, great for heating costs in this cold season! The home is accented by stylish grey paint and white trim which is not only stylish but cozy! FULL BASEMENT! Please reach out to Bailey for information on the home or to take a tour!

*614-949-3624*

*No Section 8
*No evictions in the past five years
**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**

(RLNE4560123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

