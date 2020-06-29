All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1294 Hunter

1294 Hunter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1294 Hunter Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1294 Hunter Avenue Available 08/11/20 Renovated Four Bedroom Single Family House in Short North with Garage! - Four bedroom single family house located in the Short North and just minutes from downtown or OSU campus.

This house was remodeled with all the modern conveniences including radiant heated bathroom floors, exposed brick, hardwood slate and marble floors, top of the line cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, built in microwave and double door refrigerator. The dining room area has a vaulted ceiling with a clerestory window to give the whole area an open feeling. Washer and dryer are included. Also enjoy the fenced in backyard and back porch!

Off-street parking available in a private garage.

(RLNE2028238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Hunter have any available units?
1294 Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1294 Hunter have?
Some of 1294 Hunter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Hunter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Hunter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1294 Hunter is pet friendly.
Does 1294 Hunter offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Hunter offers parking.
Does 1294 Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1294 Hunter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Hunter have a pool?
No, 1294 Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 1294 Hunter have accessible units?
No, 1294 Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Hunter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1294 Hunter has units with dishwashers.
