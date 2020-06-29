Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1294 Hunter Avenue Available 08/11/20 Renovated Four Bedroom Single Family House in Short North with Garage! - Four bedroom single family house located in the Short North and just minutes from downtown or OSU campus.



This house was remodeled with all the modern conveniences including radiant heated bathroom floors, exposed brick, hardwood slate and marble floors, top of the line cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, built in microwave and double door refrigerator. The dining room area has a vaulted ceiling with a clerestory window to give the whole area an open feeling. Washer and dryer are included. Also enjoy the fenced in backyard and back porch!



Off-street parking available in a private garage.



(RLNE2028238)