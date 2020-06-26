All apartments in Columbus
1291 E Long Street

1291 East Long Street · No Longer Available
Location

1291 East Long Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Currently being painted. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, newer kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Basement full with washer and dryer. Central air and gas furnace. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 E Long Street have any available units?
1291 E Long Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1291 E Long Street have?
Some of 1291 E Long Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 E Long Street currently offering any rent specials?
1291 E Long Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 E Long Street pet-friendly?
No, 1291 E Long Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1291 E Long Street offer parking?
Yes, 1291 E Long Street offers parking.
Does 1291 E Long Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1291 E Long Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 E Long Street have a pool?
No, 1291 E Long Street does not have a pool.
Does 1291 E Long Street have accessible units?
No, 1291 E Long Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 E Long Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1291 E Long Street does not have units with dishwashers.
