3 BR, 1 BA home with large backyard with space for off street parking. New roof, new electrical panel, new paint, new windows, and new floors throughout, glass block windows in basement, newer AC (just serviced) and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1275 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1275 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.