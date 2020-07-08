All apartments in Columbus
1275 Oakwood Ave

1275 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
3 BR, 1 BA home with large backyard with space for off street parking. New roof, new electrical panel, new paint, new windows, and new floors throughout, glass block windows in basement, newer AC (just serviced) and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1275 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1275 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1275 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1275 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1275 Oakwood Ave has units with air conditioning.

