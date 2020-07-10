All apartments in Columbus
1271 Dellwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1271 Dellwood Avenue

1271 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Dellwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1Bth Classic Ranch. Call 614-361-3919 for details.
Fridge/Stove, A/C Detached 1 Car Garage w/Opener, Fence.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have any available units?
1271 Dellwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have?
Some of 1271 Dellwood Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Dellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Dellwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Dellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 Dellwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Dellwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Dellwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1271 Dellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1271 Dellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Dellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 Dellwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

