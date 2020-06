Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Victorian Village and within walking distance to the OSU campus as well as the Short North, this newly renovated apartment has off street parking. Additionally, it features hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite counters, W/D, and A/C. Nearby, youll find a park and an abundance of dining and nightlife options. Theres also easy access to the Arena District and downtown.



(RLNE4819380)