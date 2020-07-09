Rent Calculator
1268 N High Street
1268 N High Street
1268 North High Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1268 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6240ac0e1 ----
Offstreet Parking
Snow Removal Provided
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1268 N High Street have any available units?
1268 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1268 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1268 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 1268 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1268 N High Street offer parking?
No, 1268 N High Street does not offer parking.
Does 1268 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 N High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 N High Street have a pool?
No, 1268 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1268 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 1268 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 N High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 N High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 N High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
