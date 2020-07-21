1266 Acton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath ranch home. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave), living room, and washer/dryer hook up. This location is in the North Columbus area where you'll have easy access to I-71 and can be in the heart of the city in just minutes! You'll enjoy the convenience of a driveway for off-street parking, included lawn care, and a full time maintenance staff. This gem won't last long!



(RLNE4492438)