1266 Acton Road
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1266 Acton Road

1266 Acton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1266 Acton Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath ranch home. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave), living room, and washer/dryer hook up. This location is in the North Columbus area where you'll have easy access to I-71 and can be in the heart of the city in just minutes! You'll enjoy the convenience of a driveway for off-street parking, included lawn care, and a full time maintenance staff. This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4492438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Acton Road have any available units?
1266 Acton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 Acton Road have?
Some of 1266 Acton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Acton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Acton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Acton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 Acton Road is pet friendly.
Does 1266 Acton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1266 Acton Road offers parking.
Does 1266 Acton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 Acton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Acton Road have a pool?
No, 1266 Acton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Acton Road have accessible units?
No, 1266 Acton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Acton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1266 Acton Road has units with dishwashers.
