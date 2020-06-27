All apartments in Columbus
1262 Treehaven Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:34 PM

1262 Treehaven Lane

1262 Treehaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Treehaven Lane, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have any available units?
1262 Treehaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1262 Treehaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Treehaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Treehaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Treehaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane offer parking?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have a pool?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Treehaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 Treehaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
